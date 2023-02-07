Lifestyle

Start your day on a positive note: Here's how

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 07, 2023

Include the following things in your morning routine for a good day

Rise and shine! A new day brings a set of fresh energies, opportunities, goals, and responsibilities. And when it comes to having a good state of mind throughout the day, a lot depends on your morning routine. With that said, check out these five ways to make your mornings better, and kick-start the day on a positive note.

Begin the day with gratitude and recite affirmations

If you develop an attitude of gratitude, it is surely going to make you more optimistic. Start your day by expressing thankfulness to the higher power for everything that you have in your life - your family, friends, home, job, passions, good health, etc. Connect with nature and recite your favorite positive affirmations to rewire your mindset before you begin the day.

Prepare a to-do list of what needs to be done

An important ingredient in the recipe for a good day is planning. Before you start your daily work or chores on the next day, prepare a to-do list comprising all the tasks that you intend to achieve, the night before. However, as you do that, ensure that your list is realistic, creative, light, and doable. This can increase your productivity and efficiency.

Indulge in a light workout session right in the morning

Your body remains in its rest mode until you offer it the right kind of activation. And for that, you must work out first thing in the morning so that you remain active and alert throughout the entire day. In fact, doing exercise can help release some happy hormones like serotonin in the body. Need we say more?

Eat a healthy and colorful breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and skipping it is as dangerous as it is to go wrong with it. Consume a wholesome and colorful breakfast as it can help you retain energy, improve focus, and enhance productivity throughout the day. There are many quick yet healthy breakfast recipes that you can try in case you are short on time.

Read something positive in the morning

Reading the news or scrolling through your social media are the worst things to do in the morning. Instead, replace them with reading something positive that uplifts your morale and confidence. These could be some positive quotes, self-help books, a print from your favorite author, or a success story of your idol that can instill some inspiration in you.