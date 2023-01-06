Lifestyle

Birdwatching: Everything you need to know about this wonderful pastime

Birdwatching: Everything you need to know about this wonderful pastime

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 06, 2023, 12:19 pm 3 min read

Those who seriously pursue this hobby are called birders

We generally do see at least a few birds in our surroundings flapping around! But what is so typical about birdwatching? There are more than ten thousand different bird species all over the world and it can be a delight to get to know these colorful, intelligent, vocal, flying creatures. Let's know about this activity that many find a wonderful pastime.

What is birdwatching?

Birdwatching, or birding, is the act of observing birds, either through naked eyes or by using a visual enhancement device like binoculars or a telescope. Most birdwatchers pursue this activity for recreational or social reasons, unlike ornithologists, who engage in the study of birds using formal scientific methods. Those who seriously pursue this hobby are called birders. Birdwatcher is rather an ambiguous term.

Must-have essentials for birding

You'll need a powerful set of binoculars, a spotting scope to spot birds from the farthest distances, and a smartphone or a notepad to make notes. You will also need a powerful torchlight if you are traversing unfamiliar habitats in the dark. A laser also comes in handy to point out birds to fellow birders without gesticulating. And finally, a good camera.

Skills required for being a good birder

To excel at birding, you should have the ability to identify a bird by the sounds of its singing and locate it. You should be able to pay attention to details such as the shape of legs or beak, tail color, number of wing bars, presence of stripes, etc. You must also be able to sense motion to spot where a bird might be.

The keys to bird identification

With more than 1250 bird species in India, it's easy for a beginning birder to feel overwhelmed by the possibilities. Skilled birders are able to identify many species from just a quick look. They use the four keys to visual identification: size and shape, color pattern, behavior, and habitat. If you spot a mystery bird, quickly learn about these aspects of the bird.

Some birding etiquette

As the number of birdwatchers has increased, there is a growing concern about the impact of birdwatching on the birds and their habitat. As a response to this, birdwatching etiquette is evolving. Some of the etiquettes include limiting photography, maintaining a distance from their nests and nesting colonies, not imitating bird calls, and using playback devices to mitigate stress caused to birds.

Some rare birds found in India

Greater Adjutant - Mostly seen scavenging around shallow lakes and garbage dumps in Assam. Bengal Florican - Found in the terai regions of Assam, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and grasslands of Uttar Pradesh. Austen's Brown Hornbill - Forest of Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh. Green Avadavat - Found in Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

Best bird-watching sites in India

You will find the following birds at these paradises for birders: Mishmi Hills, Arunachal Pradesh - Sclater's monal, fire-tailed myzornis, grey-headed bullfinch. Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan - Grey hornbills, painted storks, sarus cranes, cormorants. Mangalajodi, Odisha - Billed storks, black-tailed godwits, and black-winged stilts. Bhigwan, Maharashtra - Flamingoes. Thattekad Bird Sanctuary, Kerala - Crimson-backed sunbirds, Nilgiri wood pigeon, black baza, Malabar parakeet.