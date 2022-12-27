Lifestyle

5 precautions to take to stay safe during cold waves

Follow these tips to protect yourself from cold waves

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already warned of cold waves in many regions in northern, north-western, and central India. Delhi saw a minimum of 3°C on Christmas as temperatures also declined considerably in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, among other regions. As the temperature outside continues to drop, protect yourself and your family by following these five precautionary measures.

Work on your immunity

Vitamin C along with other nutrients protects you from colds and coughs. Tart fruits such as oranges and lemons are excellent sources of vitamins. Research suggests people with vitamin D deficiency are more susceptible to getting sick, so, increase its intake. Going out for a walk in the morning sun is the easiest way to get more vitamin D.

Wear warm clothes

If you must go out of the house, make sure to bundle up. Wear loose-fitting clothes as the air trapped between each layer can retain your body heat and help you stay warm. Choose woolen clothes over cotton ones. You can also wear a synthetic fabric like polypropylene as it can also wick moisture away and hold in heat.

Travel only if you have to

Prefer staying at home, as it reduces your chance of getting frostbite. But if you do need to leave the house, arm up yourself with the best practices for winter safety before you leave. Wear extra layers of clothes, moisturize frequently, maintain hygiene, and switch to drinking warm water instead of cold water. Keep moving around to stay warm from within.

Stay active and exercise

Be more active to stay warm or, exercise regularly as it is necessary to stay warm during cold waves. You don't necessarily have to engage yourself in vigorous or intensive exercise. Climbing stairs or a few HIIT exercises are enough to serve the purpose. If you are generally well-hydrated, a workout can break up congestion. However, your congestion could worsen if you are dehydrated.

Control the dryness

During winter, the air around us can get very dry. The drop in temperature also plummets humidity in the air. The dryness can cause respiratory problems apart from just drying up your skin. Use a moisturizer to keep your skin healthy, step out only after hydrating your body thoroughly. Take regular showers instead of hot water showers, since they can dry out your skin.