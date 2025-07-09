SpaceX's valuation would rival those of ByteDance, OpenAI

SpaceX targets $400B valuation in new funding round

By Mudit Dube 10:14 am Jul 09, 202510:14 am

What's the story

SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket and satellite manufacturing company, is said to be planning a capital raise and insider share sale. The deal could value the company at around $400 billion. If successful, this would be the highest valuation for a privately held US firm, beating SpaceX's own record of $350 billion from its December share buyback. The new valuation would also rival those of ByteDance (TikTok) and OpenAI.