Musk's long-awaited robotaxi may finally launch today amid legal concerns

Tesla is expected to launch its much-anticipated robotaxi service today in Austin, Texas. The service will use the Model Y SUV instead of the Cybercab, which is still in development. The move comes as CEO Elon Musk shifts his focus back to business after a controversial period involving the US President Donald Trump's administration.

Apology and preparations Musk apologizes for his remarks After a public fallout with Trump, Musk has apologized for some of his remarks. Meanwhile, Tesla's Texas operations have been preparing for the Austin launch. This is part of a larger push into autonomous technology and artificial intelligence (AI), which could potentially add more than $1 trillion in market cap, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Strategic location Why Musk chose Austin for the robotaxi service launch Musk has chosen Austin for the robotaxi service launch because of its business-friendly regulatory environment. The Texas Department of Transportation said, "Texas law allows for AV testing and operations on Texas roadways as long as they meet the same safety and insurance requirements as every other vehicle on the road." However, a new bill requires approval from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles before companies can operate without human drivers.

Compliance concerns Letter from Democratic lawmakers to Tesla The seven Democratic lawmakers who wrote the letter to Tesla are concerned about the company's compliance with the new law. They have asked Tesla to provide detailed information proving its compliance if it goes ahead with this weekend's launch. Despite these concerns, Musk had initially planned a June 12 launch but later delayed it due to safety concerns.