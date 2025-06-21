Citroen recalls its C3 car over faulty airbags

Stellantis, the parent company of Citroen and DS brands, has issued a major recall for certain units of the Citroen C3 and DS 3. The recall affects vehicles manufactured between 2009 and 2019. Owners are being advised to stop using their cars until further notice, due to potential safety hazards associated with faulty Takata airbags.

Incident details A woman was killed in France The recall comes after a woman in Reims, France, was killed when the Takata airbag in her 2014 C3 exploded. French authorities have been pushing Stellantis to take DS 3s and C3s fitted with these faulty airbags off the road. The company had already recalled some of the affected units, replacing airbags in just under 70% of the 690,000 examples.

Company statement Affected car owners will be notified by letter Stellantis has said that all affected C3 and DS 3 owners will be notified by letter. The company is requesting owners to ensure their address and contact details registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) are up to date. This is so they can be contacted as soon as possible about this safety issue.