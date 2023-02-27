Auto

Citroen launches eC3 electric hatchback in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 27, 2023, 04:19 pm 2 min read

The Citroen eC3 has a first-in-segment battery pack with seven-year warranty (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has finally introduced its eC3 electric hatchback in India, after commencing its pre-bookings last month. The vehicle carries a starting price tag of Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The car retains the inner and exterior design elements of the petrol-powered C3 model. However, slight cosmetic tweaks are still noticeable. The model has an ARAI-certified range of 320km on a single charge.



Citroen entered the Indian market in 2021, and since then the brand is steadily improving its share.

Within a span of nearly two years, this French carmaker has even shifted some of its focus to India's promising EV segment.

The eC3 hatchback kicks off the company's electric era in the nation. The vehicle is offered in the same price range as Tata Tigor EV.

The car has a charging port on the front fender

The Citroen eC3 has a sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, a sleek chromed grille with Citroen badging, bumper-mounted split-style LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, dual-tone ORVMs, a charging port, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Gracing the rear end are wrap-around LED taillamps, a skid plate, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

It delivers a range of 320km

The Citroen eC3 houses a 29.2kWh battery (with DC fast-charging capability), linked to an electric motor. The setup generates 57hp of power and 143Nm of torque. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 16.88 seconds and delivers a range of up to 320km per charge.

The vehicle has six airbags

The Citroen eC3 has a five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a four-speaker audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car sports a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment console supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Citroen eC3: Pricing

Citroen eC3 comes in Live and Feel trims. It starts at Rs. 11.5 lakh for Live variant. The Feel, Feel Vibe pack, and Feel dual-tone Vibe pack models are priced at Rs. 12.13 lakh, Rs. 12.28 lakh, and Rs. 12.43 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).