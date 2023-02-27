Citroen launches eC3 electric hatchback in India: Check price
Citroen has finally introduced its eC3 electric hatchback in India, after commencing its pre-bookings last month. The vehicle carries a starting price tag of Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The car retains the inner and exterior design elements of the petrol-powered C3 model. However, slight cosmetic tweaks are still noticeable. The model has an ARAI-certified range of 320km on a single charge.
Why does this story matter?
- Citroen entered the Indian market in 2021, and since then the brand is steadily improving its share.
- Within a span of nearly two years, this French carmaker has even shifted some of its focus to India's promising EV segment.
- The eC3 hatchback kicks off the company's electric era in the nation. The vehicle is offered in the same price range as Tata Tigor EV.
The car has a charging port on the front fender
The Citroen eC3 has a sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, a sleek chromed grille with Citroen badging, bumper-mounted split-style LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, dual-tone ORVMs, a charging port, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Gracing the rear end are wrap-around LED taillamps, a skid plate, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
It delivers a range of 320km
The Citroen eC3 houses a 29.2kWh battery (with DC fast-charging capability), linked to an electric motor. The setup generates 57hp of power and 143Nm of torque. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 16.88 seconds and delivers a range of up to 320km per charge.
The vehicle has six airbags
The Citroen eC3 has a five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a four-speaker audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car sports a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment console supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, and EBD.
Citroen eC3: Pricing
Citroen eC3 comes in Live and Feel trims. It starts at Rs. 11.5 lakh for Live variant. The Feel, Feel Vibe pack, and Feel dual-tone Vibe pack models are priced at Rs. 12.13 lakh, Rs. 12.28 lakh, and Rs. 12.43 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).