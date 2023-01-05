Auto

MG 4 EV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 05, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 MG 4 EV is equipped with either a 168hp or a 201hp electric motor (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British carmaker MG Motor is all set to unveil its newest electric hatchback, the 2023 MG 4 in India at the upcoming Auto Expo scheduled this month. To recall, the EV broke cover for the global market in July last year. The brand is planning to evaluate the response the vehicle generates in India, for a possible future launch on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

MG Motor has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions across the globe and has been developing new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) based on the brand's highly-acclaimed Modular Scalable Platform (MSP).

Globally, the MG 4 is the first EV from the automaker to use its newly developed 'One Pack' battery construction process, which reduces the overall bulk of the battery pack.

The EV flaunts connected LED taillights and silvered skid plates

The 2023 MG 4 follows the brand's futuristic design language and sports a muscular hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, silvered skid plates, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by connected LED taillights and a split-type roof-mounted spoiler.

It is backed by two electric powertrain options

Globally, the 2023 MG 4 is offered with two electric powertrains: a 168hp motor mated with a 51kWh battery pack and a 201hp motor linked to a 64kWh battery pack. The former can do 350km, while the latter promises 450km on a single charge.

The car features a full-length glass roof and six airbags

Inside, the 2023 MG 4 EV has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist all-black dashboard, premium upholstery, a full-length glass roof, connected car technology, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

MG Motor is evaluating the option of launching the MG 4 EV in India. It will be closely gauging the overall response at Auto Expo. For reference, the hatchback carries a starting price tag of £25,995 (approximately Rs. 25.93 lakh) in the UK.