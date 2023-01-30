Auto

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG launched at Rs. 13.2 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2023, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is offered in 2 trims (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has introduced the CNG version of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder car in India. It is available in S and G variants, and the price starts at Rs. 13.23 lakh. The SUV draws power from a 1.5-liter engine that generates 86.8hp of power. It has a stylish design and a spacious cabin with a long list of tech-based features.

Why does this story matter?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now India's second CNG-powered SUV after the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Its CNG trim levels carry a hefty premium of Rs. 95,000 over corresponding petrol variants. However, the changes are done solely to the powertrain.

The Hyryder has received a decent response from customers in India, and the addition of a CNG form should further boost its sales.

The car has LED headlamps and 17-inch wheels

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has a lengthy bonnet, a sleek chrome-accented grille, a wide air dam, skid plates, and automatic LED headlamps with DRLs. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,365mm long and 1,795mm wide.

It promises a mileage of 26.6km/kg

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a 1.5-liter engine that makes 86.8hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car delivers a mileage of 26.6km/kg.

The four-wheeler gets 5 seats and 6 airbags

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG has a five-seater cabin with a push-button engine start/stop, automatic AC, cruise control, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, hill-hold control, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view parking camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Pricing

The S and G variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG carry a price tag of Rs. 13.23 lakh and Rs. 15.29 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the non-CNG model falls in the price bracket of Rs. 10.48-18.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

