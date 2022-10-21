Auto

New cars expected to launch in India in November

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 21, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

The Baleno is a premium hatchback offering from Maruti Suzuki (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India has witnessed a slew of new as well as facelifted car launches since the start of this year. Homegrown brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata, and Mahindra as well as global carmakers such as Jeep, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and a few others have expanded their portfolio on our shores. Here is our list of the top five upcoming cars expected to debut this November.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a CNG variant of the Baleno. The hatchback will retain the overall design and feature swept-back automatic headlights with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and C-shaped LED taillamps. Inside, the five-seater cabin will get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, plush dual-tone interiors, and six airbags. It will be offered with a 1.2-liter, inline-four, DualJet, K-series engine that produces 77hp/98Nm.

Car #2 MG Hector

MG Motors is set to reveal the 2022 Hector, most likely in November. It will sport a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin will feature ambient lighting, premium leather upholstery, a 14.0-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. The updated SUV will be offered with two petrol and one diesel powertrain option.

Car #3 Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota is gearing up to launch the new-generation hybrid version of the Innova. The MPV will get a sculpted hood, swept-back headlamps, redesigned bumpers, and designer wheels. The seven-seater cabin will have soft-touch material on the dashboard, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and multiple airbags. The technical specifications for the upcoming Innova Hybrid are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese automaker.

Car #4 BYD Atto 3

BYD has taken the wraps off the Atto 3 in India and prices could be announced in November. The EV has a closed-off grille, sleek LED headlights, connected LED taillights, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin gets multi-colored ambient lighting, a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It is backed by a 201hp/310Nm electric motor linked to a 60.48kWh battery.

Car #5 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep will likely be launching the Grand Cherokee in India next month. The flagship SUV flaunts a muscular hood, signature seven-slat grille, squared wheel arches, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the inside, the seven-seater cabin features leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a head-up display, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 375hp/637Nm.