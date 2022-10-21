Auto

2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport goes official with sporty looks

2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport is equipped with the brand's intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i) (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has taken the wraps off the GR Sport variant of the 2023 RAV4 in the European region. It will be available in Q4 of 2022. For highlights, the four-wheeler gets its suspension setup tweaked by the brand's GAZOO Racing division for an engaging drive. The SUV is offered with both hybrid powertrain options from the standard model.

Why does this story matter?

Since its debut in 1994, the Toyota RAV4 is considered the world's original recreational SUV.

It is one of the best-selling SUVs for the brand, with cumulative global sales of over 10 million units.

With a retuned suspension setup from the company's GAZOO Racing division, a sporty styling package, and an intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i) system, the 2023 model will offer improved handling characteristics.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts dual-tone paint scheme and blacked-out 19-inch wheels

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport retains the aggressive silhouette of the standard model and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a large black grille with GR Sport badging, swept-back LED headlights, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, black cladding on wheel arches, and blacked-out 19-inch wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It is available with two hybrid powertrain options

The 2023 RAV4 GR Sport is backed by two hybrid powertrain options: a 218hp, 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated self-charging petrol-hybrid setup and a 222hp, 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid configuration with an intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i) system. Both the mills are mated to a CVT gearbox.

Interiors It features a head-up display and all-black leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 RAV4 GR Sport has a spacious cabin with all-black, suede-like leather upholstery, a minimalist dashboard, "GR" logos, gunmetal trim detailing on the doors and steering wheel, a head-up display, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV packs a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese automaker. However, we expect the SUV to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at £35,350 (approximately Rs. 32.76 lakh) in the UK.