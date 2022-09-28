Auto

Toyota reveals prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 28, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder starts at Rs. 10.5 lakh (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has revealed the complete price list of Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. It is available in four trims: E, S, G, and V, and its price starts at Rs. 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a head-turning appearance and a luxurious tech-loaded cabin. Under the hood, it is offered with a choice of two hybrid powertrains.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first ground-up product jointly developed by Toyota and homegrown brand Maruti Suzuki.

It is underpinned by the Global-C platform and offers the perfect combination of good looks, features, and performance. The competition in the market should evidently be raised by Hyryder.

In our country, the four-wheeler goes against the Tata Harrier and Hyundai CRETA SUVs.

Exteriors The car has 17-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a sculpted hood, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a diffuser, and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear end of the car.

Interiors The SUV gets 6 airbags and head-up display

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control. Six airbags, ABS, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers. The SUV also houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Performance Two powertrain choices are available

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that develops 100hp of power and 135Nm of torque. It also gets a strong-hybrid setup that consists of a 1.5-liter TNGA engine (91hp/122Nm) mated to an electric motor (79hp/141Nm). The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an eCVT gearbox.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder carries a starting price tag of Rs. 10.48 lakh for the base E Mild-Hybrid MT model and goes up to Rs. 18.99 lakh for the range-topping V Strong-Hybrid variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

