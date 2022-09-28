Auto

Tata Tiago EV arrives as India's cheapest electric four-wheeler

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 28, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.5 lakh (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV hatchback in India. It is offered in four trims: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux, and its price begins at Rs. 8.49 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and an upmarket cabin with tech-based features. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 315km.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tiago EV is Tata Motors' first electric hatchback. It is the cheapest four-wheeler EV on sale in India and currently has no direct rivals.

The car delivers the perfect combination of good looks and performance, and should draw the attention of a lot of buyers.

Further, existing Tata Nexon EV customers can grab 2,000 units of the vehicle at introductory prices.

Exteriors The car has blue accents and alloy rims

The Tata Tiago EV has a lengthy hood, a blacked-out grille with a tri-arrow pattern on both ends, electric blue-colored highlights, a distinctive EV badge, and projector headlamps. It is flanked by electric auto-fold ORVMs, body-colored B-pillars, and stylish alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It accelerates from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds

Tata Tiago EV is fueled by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. Linked to a 19.2kWh battery, it delivers a range of 250km, while with a 24kWh Lithium-ion battery, it promises 315km of range. The car sprints from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds.

Interiors The hatchback gets cruise control and rear-view parking camera

The Tata Tiago EV has a spacious cabin with five seats, blue accents, a rotary dial for the drive mode selector (with a Sports mode), multi-mode regen braking, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a push-button engine start/stop option. The safety of the passengers is ensured by ABS, EBD, a seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view parking camera.

Price Tata Tiago EV: Pricing and availability

In India, the Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh for the XE model with a 19.2kWh battery pack and goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh for the XZ+ Tech Lux variant (all prices, ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and are applicable only to the first 10,000 buyers. Bookings for the vehicle will commence on October 1 and deliveries will start in January.