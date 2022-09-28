Tata Tiago EV arrives as India's cheapest electric four-wheeler
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV hatchback in India. It is offered in four trims: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux, and its price begins at Rs. 8.49 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and an upmarket cabin with tech-based features. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 315km.
- The Tiago EV is Tata Motors' first electric hatchback. It is the cheapest four-wheeler EV on sale in India and currently has no direct rivals.
- The car delivers the perfect combination of good looks and performance, and should draw the attention of a lot of buyers.
- Further, existing Tata Nexon EV customers can grab 2,000 units of the vehicle at introductory prices.
The Tata Tiago EV has a lengthy hood, a blacked-out grille with a tri-arrow pattern on both ends, electric blue-colored highlights, a distinctive EV badge, and projector headlamps. It is flanked by electric auto-fold ORVMs, body-colored B-pillars, and stylish alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end of the car.
Tata Tiago EV is fueled by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. Linked to a 19.2kWh battery, it delivers a range of 250km, while with a 24kWh Lithium-ion battery, it promises 315km of range. The car sprints from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds.
The Tata Tiago EV has a spacious cabin with five seats, blue accents, a rotary dial for the drive mode selector (with a Sports mode), multi-mode regen braking, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a push-button engine start/stop option. The safety of the passengers is ensured by ABS, EBD, a seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view parking camera.
In India, the Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh for the XE model with a 19.2kWh battery pack and goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh for the XZ+ Tech Lux variant (all prices, ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and are applicable only to the first 10,000 buyers. Bookings for the vehicle will commence on October 1 and deliveries will start in January.