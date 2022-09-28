Auto

Special-edition Hero Xtreme 160R v/s Bajaj Pulsar NS160: A comparison

Special-edition Hero Xtreme 160R v/s Bajaj Pulsar NS160: A comparison

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 28, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 gets no mechanical changes

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Stealth 2.0 variant of the Xtreme 160R motorcycle in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The model flaunts cosmetic changes, offers new tech-based features, and is backed by a 163cc, air-cooled engine. The two-wheeler goes against the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, which falls in a similar price bracket. So, which one is better? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Stealth 2.0 version of the Xtreme 160R to improve the bike's sales in India this festive season. However, there are no mechanical upgrades.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto's Pulsar NS160 is an excellent offering in the sub-200cc sporty commuter segment on our shores. It has been up for grabs in our market since 2020.

A comparison between them is natural.

Design The Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 is visually more appealing

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 has a 12-liter fuel tank with a 3D emblem, knuckle guards, belly shrouds, red accents, an all-LED lighting setup, and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument console with support for Hero Connect. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 gets a 12-liter fuel tank, a digital instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and a stepped-up seat. They both ride on alloy wheels.

Performance The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a more powerful engine

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 runs on a 163cc, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 14.9hp and a peak torque of 14Nm. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 draws power from a 160.3cc, fuel-injected mill that churns out a maximum power of 16.9hp and 14.6Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both the bikes are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Both bikes are equipped with single-channel ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1.24 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Although the Pulsar NS160 delivers a higher power output, our vote goes in favor of the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 for its overall design, handling characteristics, and more technology-enabled features.