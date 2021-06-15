Design and specifications of Hero Glamour XTEC bike leaked

Prior to launch, Hero Glamour XTEC's specifications and features leaked

Hero MotoCorp will launch an XTEC variant of its Glamour motorcycle in India soon. As for the highlights, it will look similar to the standard model barring some cosmetic changes, and shall have a digital instrument console as well as an LED headlight. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will be available in three colors

The Hero Glamour XTEC will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a lengthy exhaust. The bike will pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a LED headlamp, and shall ride on designer wheels. It will be up for grabs in three shades: Gray Blue, Gray Red, and Techno Black.

Information

It will be fueled by an 11hp, 125cc engine

The Hero Glamour XTEC will draw power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, fuel-injected engine paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 10.72hp and a peak torque of 10.6Nm.

Safety

It will have telescopic forks on the front side

In terms of safety equipment, the Hero Glamour XTEC might be equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with the brand's Integrated Braking System for better handling. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Hero Glamour XTEC: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Hero Glamour XTEC in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the standard model currently falls in the Rs. 73,200-78,500 price-bracket (ex-showroom, Delhi).