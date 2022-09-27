Auto

Ola S1 Pro becomes cheaper in India: Check new price

Ola S1 Pro becomes cheaper in India: Check new price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 27, 2022, 03:43 pm 2 min read

This price reduction is valid till October 5 (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

To raise sales this festive season, Ola Electric has reduced the price of its S1 Pro scooter in India. Following the price revision, the two-wheeler has become cheaper by Rs. 10,000. This price cut is valid till October 5. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a stylish look, offers several electronic riding aids, and delivers a claimed range of 181km per charge.

Design The scooter has full-LED illumination and single-piece seat

The Ola S1 Pro has an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a flat footboard, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on aluminium alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 165mm, a wheelbase of 1,359mm, and tips the scales at 125kg.

Information It attains a top speed of 116km/h

The Ola S1 Pro packs a 5.5kW electric motor linked to a 4kWh IP67-rated battery pack. The powertrain allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 116km/h and deliver a range of up to 181km per charge.

Safety It gets a single front fork

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ola S1 Pro is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system, cruise control, and riding modes for better handling. Suspension duties on the Ather 450X rival are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Ola S1 Pro: Pricing and offers

In India, the Ola S1 Pro now carries a price tag of Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can avail of zero loan processing fees and a Rs. 1,500 discount on the five-year extended warranty.

Poll If not the Ola S1 Pro, which one will you buy?