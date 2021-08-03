Ola Scooter to be launched in India on August 15

Ola Electric Scooter to debut in India on August 15

Ola Electric will launch its first-ever electric scooter in India on August 15. The Ola Scooter will reportedly offer a range of around 150km, a large touchscreen instrument console, best-in-class under-seat storage, and will be available in 10 color schemes. For the unversed, the bookings for the vehicle are underway and it had crossed one lakh reservations in a span of just 24 hours.

Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter!



Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! 😀 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 3, 2021

Design

It will sport a full-LED lighting setup

Ola Scooter will have a kerb weight of 74kg

Ola Scooter will feature a minimalist design with an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a flat-type seat, and a pillion grab rail. It will house an all-LED system for lighting and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The vehicle will ride on 12-inch alloy wheels and will be offered in 10 colors, including Purple, White, Black and Dark Blue.

Information

It will have a top-speed of 100km/h

The Ola Scooter will be equipped with a Lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged up to 50% in 18 minutes. It will likely deliver a top-speed of 100km/h and a maximum range of 150km per charge.

Safety

Front telescopic forks are expected to be offered

For the rider's safety, the Ola Scooter will be armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It may also get ABS or CBS for improved road handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Ola Scooter: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Ola Scooter will be announced at the time of its launch on August 15. It is, however, expected to be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently up for bookings.