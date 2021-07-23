Ola Scooter to be launched in 10 colorways

Ola Scooter will come in 10 color schemes

Ola is about to launch its first-ever electric scooter in India soon. In the latest development, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the scooter will be offered in 10 colorways, including Yellow, Purple, White, Black and Dark Blue, among others. The Ola Scooter will boast a range of around 150km, best-in-class under-seat storage, and a large touchscreen instrument console. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the announcement

A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What’s your colour? I wanna know! Reserve now at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7#JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/rGrApLv4yk — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 22, 2021

It will have a twin-pod headlamp

The Ola Scooter will have a simple design with an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-faced twin-pod headlamp, a flat-type seat, and a pillion grab rail. It will also pack an all-LED lighting arrangement, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and will ride on 12-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler will have a kerb weight of 74kg and an under-seat storage capacity of 50-liter.

The e-scooter will likely have a segment-leading range

The Ola Scooter will draw power from a non-removable Lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged from 0-50% in 18 minutes. It is expected to offer a top-speed of 100km/h and a total range of 150km per charge.

Disc brakes will be offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Ola Scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS or combined braking system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear side.

Ola Scooter: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Ola Scooter will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler is currently up for pre-bookings in India.