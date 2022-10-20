Auto

Baaz Bikes announces all-new electric scooter for last-mile deliveries

Baaz Bikes announces all-new electric scooter for last-mile deliveries

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 20, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Baaz scooter has a top speed of 25 km/h (Photo credit: ElecTorq Technologies)

Delhi-based startup Baaz Bikes (formerly known as ElecTorq Technologies) has launched an all-new electric scooter along with an entire EV ecosystem primarily to cater the last-mile mobility needs. The scooter, along with the battery-swapping network and fleet management tools, have been developed in-house by the company. The compact two-wheeler carries a price tag of Rs. 35,000 (ex-showroom) without the battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Founded by the alumni of IIT Delhi, Baaz Bikes aims to provide green micro-mobility solutions for multiple platforms like Zomato, Grofers, and Amazon for their last-mile delivery requirements.

The brand has an entire ecosystem, which includes scooters, battery packs, a swappable battery network, and fleet management tools designed to support and empower small-scale entrepreneurs.

The company currently operates only in New Delhi.

About the scooter The scooter has a rider-only saddle and removable battery pack

The Baaz electric scooter has a rather uninspiring design, featuring a circular LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a rider-only saddle, and a small luggage rack. There is a bright yellow paintwork on the front and white finish on the rear side along with 'BAAZ' lettering. The EV also gets an upside-down fork on the front and twin-spring shock absorber on the rear side.

Other details No registration is needed for the e-scooter

While the complete specifications of the Bazz electric scooter are yet to be revealed, the company has claimed that the e-scooter has a top speed of 25km/h and need not be registered. The IP65-rated battery can be swapped at a Baaz battery station in just 90 seconds and each battery pack has a life cycle of about 2,000 charges.

Current plans The company plans to expand its network in Delhi

"At present, we are operating with a cluster approach, where we launch our vehicles within a radius of 4-5km in Delhi," said Anubhav Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Baaz Bikes. "In the next 8 months, we aim to replicate this model in multiple clusters to achieve density and blanket the entire Delhi with the Baaz Ecosystem, maintaining the high utilization of the network."