Auto

Genesis GV80 SUV found testing in India; might launch soon

Genesis GV80 SUV found testing in India; might launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2023, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Genesis GV80 gets petrol and diesel engine options (Photo credit: Genesis)

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis might launch its GV80 SUV in India in the coming days. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spotted plying on the roads here. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an imposing design and an opulent cabin. Under the hood, it is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai greenlit the Genesis brand for India in 2019 but we have not seen any models yet. Now, the GV80 has been spotted on our roads, giving rise to speculation about its imminent debut.

The GV80 is already available in the global markets and might arrive in India via the completely built unit (CBU) route. Here, it will rival models from Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

The car has split-style headlights and 22-inch wheels

The Genesis GV80 has a lengthy bonnet, a massive chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, and split-style LED headlights. It is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, and stylish 22-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,945mm long, 1,975mm wide, 1,715mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,955mm.

Two engine options are offered

Genesis GV80 runs on a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 300hp/311Nm and a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 diesel mill that generates 375hp/391Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

The SUV gets heated seats and ADAS

The Genesis GV80 has a luxurious five-seater cabin with heated seats, leather upholstery, faux wood trims, an Alcantara headliner, cushioned knee pads for the driver and front passenger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses electrically operated door blinds and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment console. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Genesis GV80: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Genesis GV80 in India will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, in the US, the SUV carries a starting price tag of $55,550 (around Rs. 45.4 lakh).