Auto
Mahindra Thar (5-door) SUV to debut in January 2023
Homegrown automaker Mahindra will unveil the five-door version of its Thar SUV in India next month. It will be launched in the second half of 2023. As for the highlights, the model will have a stylish design and a tech-loaded cabin with three rows of seats. Under the hood, it will be offered with a choice of 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engines.
Why does this story matter?
- The Thar is one of Mahindra's bestselling models in India. Customers have been clamoring for its five-door/three-row version for a long time.
- The company paid heed to requests and has decided to introduce the spacious variant here next month.
- While the model's design will remain unchanged, its powertrains are expected to undergo tweaks. Now, all we have to do is wait.
The car will have LED taillights and 18-inch wheels
The Mahindra Thar (5-door) will have a lengthy hood, a grille with vertical slats, circular headlights, and a blacked-out bumper. It will be flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel shall be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it will be larger than the three-door model.
Two engine options will be available
The Mahindra Thar (5-door) will be available with a choice of 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engines, albeit with different tuning. Transmission duties will be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes.
The SUV will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel
The Mahindra Thar (5-door) will have a spacious three-row cabin, featuring auto climate control, USB chargers, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Two airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitor, and an engine immobilizer will ensure the safety of the passengers.
Mahindra Thar (5-door): Pricing and availability
Mahindra will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Thar (5-door) SUV in India at the time of its debut. However, the four-wheeler should carry a significant premium over the three-door model which begins at Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).