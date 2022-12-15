Auto

Mahindra Thar (5-door) SUV to debut in January 2023

Dec 15, 2022

Mahindra Thar (5-door) will get 2 engine options. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra will unveil the five-door version of its Thar SUV in India next month. It will be launched in the second half of 2023. As for the highlights, the model will have a stylish design and a tech-loaded cabin with three rows of seats. Under the hood, it will be offered with a choice of 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engines.

Why does this story matter?

The Thar is one of Mahindra's bestselling models in India. Customers have been clamoring for its five-door/three-row version for a long time.

The company paid heed to requests and has decided to introduce the spacious variant here next month.

While the model's design will remain unchanged, its powertrains are expected to undergo tweaks. Now, all we have to do is wait.

The car will have LED taillights and 18-inch wheels

The Mahindra Thar (5-door) will have a lengthy hood, a grille with vertical slats, circular headlights, and a blacked-out bumper. It will be flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel shall be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it will be larger than the three-door model.

Two engine options will be available

The Mahindra Thar (5-door) will be available with a choice of 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engines, albeit with different tuning. Transmission duties will be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes.

The SUV will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The Mahindra Thar (5-door) will have a spacious three-row cabin, featuring auto climate control, USB chargers, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Two airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitor, and an engine immobilizer will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Mahindra Thar (5-door): Pricing and availability

Mahindra will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Thar (5-door) SUV in India at the time of its debut. However, the four-wheeler should carry a significant premium over the three-door model which begins at Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).