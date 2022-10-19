Auto

Updated Toyota Fortuner expected to arrive with a hybrid powertrain

New-generation Toyota Fortuner will be equipped with ADAS functions. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automotive giant Toyota is gearing up to unveil the updated version of its most popular SUV, the Fortuner, in 2023. The upcoming model will be based on the brand's modular TNGA architecture and will likely feature a hybridized version of the 2.8-liter GD series diesel powertrain. The full-sized SUV is expected to receive a major overhaul with a refreshed look and tech-forward cabin.

Toyota is considered a pioneer of mass-produced hybrid vehicles in the global market. The brand has been promoting green mobility solutions for over two decades, with models such as the Prius and Camry.

With electrification taking the top priority, the Japanese automaker is slowly updating its entire portfolio.

When launched, the new-generation Fortuner will be the latest to join the green revolution.

The new-generation Toyota Fortuner will feature the brand's new design philosophy and sport a muscular bonnet, redesigned front fascia, LED headlights, DRLs, a large grille, and reprofiled bumpers. On the sides, It will likely be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV should be graced by LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

The technical specifications for the upcoming Fortuner are yet to be disclosed by Toyota. However, we expect the SUV to be powered by an all-new hybridized version of the ever-popular and reliable 2.8-liter GD series diesel powertrain.

The interiors of the upcoming Fortuner are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to get a spacious seven-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car technology, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

The pricing and availability details for the new-generation Toyota Fortuner will be revealed during its launch event, expected in 2023. The SUV will arrive in India as well and will demand a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 32.59 lakh (ex-showroom).