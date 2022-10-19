Auto

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T debuts with 379hp, twin-turbo engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 19, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T has a top speed of 291km/h (Photo credit: Porsche)

German supercar marque Porsche has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the 911 Carrera T for the global market. The coupe is essentially a retuned version of the entry-level model, with added performance parts. The 'T' suffixed in the moniker stands for touring and it is the first supercar that can be customized with the brand's 'Paint to Sample' program.

The 911 moniker is one of the most iconic ones in the automobile industry. Porsche only offers highly-tuned performance-oriented coupes and roadsters under the legendary nameplate.

The newest offering from the German automaker, the 911 Carrera T, is intended to be an affordable, driver-focused alternative to the flagship GT3 RS.

The coupe is equipped with a manual gearbox for better engagement of driving enthusiasts.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts oval-shaped LED headlights and a sloping roofline

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T retains the silhouette from the Carrera S model and flaunts a sculpted hood, oval-shaped projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and a sloping roofline. It is flanked on the sides by ORVMs and flared wheel arches with 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 379hp, 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine

The 2023 911 Carrera T is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 379hp and a peak torque of 449Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed manual gearbox. An optional 8-speed PDK transmission is also offered.

Interiors The coupe features bucket seats and 'GT Sport' steering wheel

On the inside, the 2023 911 Carrera T has a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, seatbelts with Lizard Green accents, dual-zone climate control, and a 'GT Sport' steering wheel. The coupe packs a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T: Pricing

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T retails with a starting sticker price of $118,050 (approximately Rs. 97.22 lakh), which includes the $1,450 destination fee in the US market. Deliveries are expected to commence in the spring of next year.

