Ultraviolette F77 will deliver a range of 307km: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 19, 2022, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Ultraviolette F77 flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ultraviolette Automotive)

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive is all set to launch its first-ever motorcycle, the F77, in India. The EV maker will open the order books on October 23 with a token price of Rs. 10,000. For highlights, the homegrown automaker has revealed technical details of the EV on its first 'Battery Day' event. The EV will make its debut on November 24.

Founded in 2016, Ultraviolette Automotive took a different path when compared with other EV makers in India.

The homegrown bikemaker took feedback from critics by organizing various riding events, to iron out irregularities in their upcoming motorcycle, the F77.

The EV has undergone a major overhaul in recent years and has been adapted to suit the conditions on our shores.

Design The motorcycle looks aggressive and tips the scales at 158kg

The Ultraviolette F77 looks aggressive and has a steel-aluminum trellis frame. It sports a fuel tank-like structure with a charging port, an angular LED headlamp with DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, a full fairing, and a slim tail section with dual LED taillights. The motorcycle packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It promises a range of 307km on a single charge

The F77 draws power from a 25kW electric motor paired with three removable battery packs. The setup generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 90Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 307km on a single charge.

Safety The EV is equipped with regenerative braking and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the F77 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, regenerative braking, riding modes, and fall/crash sensors with an automatic emergency alert system. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable, gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end of the EV.

Information Ultraviolette F77: Pricing

The pricing and availability of the Ultraviolette F77 will be disclosed by the Bengaluru-based EV maker at its launch event on November 24. Booking will open on October 23. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.