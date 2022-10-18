Auto

Meet Spectre, Rolls-Royce's first car that will not pollute air

Meet Spectre, Rolls-Royce's first car that will not pollute air

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 18, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

Rolls-Royce Spectre is the brand's most aerodynamic model to date (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has finally unveiled its Spectre EV. Its bookings are open and deliveries will commence in 2023. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler bears a regal appearance and an opulent cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, including Starlight Doors. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and churns out a maximum power of 577hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Spectre is Rolls-Royce's first electric car and is underpinned by the 'Architecture of Luxury' platform.

The brand's most aerodynamic model (with a drag coefficient of 0.25) is a spiritual successor to the Phantom coupe. This is the company's first step toward becoming an all-electric brand by 2030.

The rivalry in the luxury EV segment is bound to heat up.

Exteriors The coupe has an illuminated grille and 23-inch wheels

The Rolls-Royce Spectre has a sculpted hood, a humongous, chrome-finished grille illuminated with 22 LEDs at night, an aero-tuned 'Spirit of Ecstasy,' and split-type headlamps with LED DRLs. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and aero-optimized 23-inch wheels. A sloping glasshouse and vertically-positioned taillamps with jewel-like detailing are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It accelerates from 0-96km/h in 4.4 seconds

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is backed by an electric powertrain (577hp/900Nm). The setup allows the car to sprint from 0-96km/h in 4.4 seconds and deliver an estimated range of 418km per charge. The car is still undergoing tests and the figures might change.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets seats inspired by British tailoring

The Spectre has an uber-premium cabin featuring seats inspired by British tailoring, a wood-paneled dashboard with an illuminated 'Spectre' nameplate, optional 'Starlight Doors' with 4,796 illuminated dots, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system, which runs on a digital interface with connected car technology called the 'Spirit.' Embroidery, intricate piping, and multiple airbags for the passengers' safety are also available.

Information Rolls-Royce Spectre: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to carry a starting price tag of $350,000 (around Rs. 2.9 crore). Bookings for the car have begun and deliveries will commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.