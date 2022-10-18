Auto

Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke SUVs showcased in India

Oct 18, 2022

Nissan X-Trail will be the first to go on sale (Photo credit: Nissan)

With an aim of expanding its portfolio, Japanese automaker Nissan has showcased its Qashqai, X-Trail, and Juke SUVs in India. Testing of the first two on our roads has also commenced. As for the highlights, the trio bears an eye-catching look and offers luxurious tech-loaded cabins. All three vehicles are available with powertrains that feature strong hybrid technology.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Magnite compact SUV proved to be a game-changer for Nissan in the Indian market. The company now wants to continue this momentum by introducing the Qashqai, X-Trail, and Juke on our shores.

The X-Trail will be the first model to go on sale here, followed by the other two. However, a definite timeline has not been disclosed.

Car #1 Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai has a V-Motion grille, boomerang-style LED headlamps, LED taillights, and 18/20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, and ADAS. The car runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor. The setup generates 188hp/250Nm and allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds.

Car #2 Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail sports a V-Motion grille, a split headlamp setup, roof rails, flared wheel arches, stylish wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. It gets a 5/7-seater cabin with 3-zone air conditioning, a panoramic sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It gets three powertrain options: a 161hp, mild-hybrid turbo-petrol; a 201hp e-Power strong-hybrid unit; and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive e-Power variant that generates 211hp of power.

Car #3 Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke flaunts a split-headlight setup, a chrome-surrounded V-Motion grille, door-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A floating-style center console with turbine-style air-con vents, a dashboard made of soft-touch materials, and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, are available inside. It gets two powertrain choices: a 115hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill, and an e-Power strong hybrid powertrain that generates 143hp of power.

Information How much will they cost?

In the global markets, the Nissan Qashqai starts at $25,000 (around Rs. 20.6 lakh), the X-Trail begins at €44,460 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh), and the Juke starts at £20,695 (around Rs. 19.3 lakh). Their prices here will be announced at the time of launch.