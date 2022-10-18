Auto

Renault's 4EVER Trophy concept EV can traverse any terrain

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 18, 2022, 03:29 pm 2 min read

Renault 4EVER Trophy's production version will debut in 2025 (Photo credit: Renault)

French automaker Renault has showcased the 4EVER Trophy concept EV at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. Its production version will hit the roads in 2025. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive appearance and its interiors are yet to be disclosed. In production guise, the four-wheeler is expected to deliver a range of around 402km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Renault 4EVER Trophy EV celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally across the Moroccan desert.

The car is underpinned by the CMF-BEV platform. In production guise, it will serve as an electric alternative to the Captur SUV in the international markets.

Once it goes official, the rivalry in the market will be raised greatly.

Exteriors The car has a roof rack and 19-inch wheels

The Renault 4EVER Trophy EV has a lengthy hood with vents, a robust bumper, a horizontal grille, LED headlights, the company's logo with a 3D finish, and matte steel paintwork. It is flanked by side skirts, flares wheel arches, cameras instead of ORVMs, and blacked-out 19-inch wheels. Vertically-positioned taillamps and a roof rack with a spare wheel on it are also available.

Information In production form, it will sprint from 0-100km/h in 9 seconds

The Renault 4EVER Trophy concept EV packs a 140hp electric motor linked to a 42kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. In production guise, the setup will allow the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in nine seconds and deliver a range of around 402km.

Interiors The EV will get a flat-bottom steering wheel

The interiors of the Renault 4EVER Trophy concept EV have not been disclosed. However, the production-specific model should get a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a minimalist dashboard, and auto climate control. It might get a transparent display that would serve as an instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Renault 4EVER Trophy: Availability

The Renault 4EVER Trophy is a concept car and will head to the global markets in production guise in 2025. The company has not announced whether the vehicle will be introduced in India.