Jeep Avenger debuts as brand's first all-electric SUV: Check features
US automaker Jeep unveiled the Avenger SUV at the Paris Motor Show. Its pre-bookings are open in Europe and sales will commence in early 2023. The car has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with a long list of safety features, including auto emergency braking. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 550km per charge.
- The Avenger is Jeep's smallest model and also the first one to utilize Stellantis' STLA Small platform.
- In India, the demand for compact SUVs is at an all-time high, and the Avenger should draw the attention of many customers.
- It will probably arrive here via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and shall take on rivals such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Jeep Avenger sports a sculpted bonnet, a seven-slot grille, a wide air vent, a silvered skid plate, and LED headlights. It is flanked by C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 18-inch wheels. LED taillamps with an X-shaped motif and blue-colored "e" badge on the bootlid grace the rear. The car is 4,080mm long and has a ground clearance of 200mm.
The Jeep Avenger packs an electric motor linked to a 54kWh battery pack. The setup generates 154hp/260Nm and allows the vehicle to deliver a range of up to 550km per charge. It gets six driving modes, namely Normal, Sport, Snow, Eco, Mud, and Sand.
Jeep Avenger has a cabin with a storage tray beneath the dashboard, multi-colored ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, and a three-spoke steering wheel. It houses a 7.0- or 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Adaptive cruise control, drowsy driver alert, auto emergency braking, blindspot monitoring, and a 180-degree rear-view camera with drone view ensure the passengers' safety.
Pre-bookings for the Jeep Avenger are open in Europe and it should head to India by 2024. Here, the electric SUV may sport a price figure of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).