Jeep Avenger debuts as brand's first all-electric SUV: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 18, 2022, 02:16 pm 2 min read

Jeep Avenger should arrive in India in 2024 (Photo credit: Jeep)

US automaker Jeep unveiled the Avenger SUV at the Paris Motor Show. Its pre-bookings are open in Europe and sales will commence in early 2023. The car has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with a long list of safety features, including auto emergency braking. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 550km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Avenger is Jeep's smallest model and also the first one to utilize Stellantis' STLA Small platform.

In India, the demand for compact SUVs is at an all-time high, and the Avenger should draw the attention of many customers.

It will probably arrive here via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and shall take on rivals such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and seven-slot grille

Jeep Avenger sports a sculpted bonnet, a seven-slot grille, a wide air vent, a silvered skid plate, and LED headlights. It is flanked by C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and 18-inch wheels. LED taillamps with an X-shaped motif and blue-colored "e" badge on the bootlid grace the rear. The car is 4,080mm long and has a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information Six driving modes are available

The Jeep Avenger packs an electric motor linked to a 54kWh battery pack. The setup generates 154hp/260Nm and allows the vehicle to deliver a range of up to 550km per charge. It gets six driving modes, namely Normal, Sport, Snow, Eco, Mud, and Sand.

Interiors The SUV gets ambient lighting and drowsy driver alert

Jeep Avenger has a cabin with a storage tray beneath the dashboard, multi-colored ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, and a three-spoke steering wheel. It houses a 7.0- or 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Adaptive cruise control, drowsy driver alert, auto emergency braking, blindspot monitoring, and a 180-degree rear-view camera with drone view ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Jeep Avenger: Pricing and availability

Pre-bookings for the Jeep Avenger are open in Europe and it should head to India by 2024. Here, the electric SUV may sport a price figure of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).