2022 Volvo XC40 and XC90 debut in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 21, 2022, 01:32 pm 3 min read

Volvo XC40 is available in a single, fully-loaded B4 Ultimate trim (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo has launched the 2022 iterations of the XC40 and XC90 SUVs in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 43.2 lakh and Rs. 94.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. However, the pricing of the former is 'introductory' and is only applicable for a limited time period. Both the vehicles have received minor tweaks to their exteriors as well as interiors.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo has been slowly replacing its pure ICE-based models with either a mild-hybrid or an all-electric alternative in the Indian market.

The Swedish marque has now introduced the updated versions of its XC40 and XC90 offerings on our shores with a capable 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain, albeit in different tunes.

Both SUVs feature the brand's refreshed design philosophy along with a tech-forward cabin.

SUV #1 Volvo XC40 gets "Thor's hammer" LED headlights and ADAS functions

The Volvo XC40 retains the overall design language of the outgoing model. It flaunts a clamshell bonnet, "Thor's hammer" LED headlights, a blacked-out grille, black roof rails, 18-inch designer wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater cabin has wooden trim on the dashboard and doors, premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, an Android-based infotainment panel, a 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.

Information It is backed by a 197hp, 2.0-liter, mild-hybrid powertrain

The updated XC40 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 48V integrated starter-generator. The setup generates a maximum power of 197hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

SUV #2 Volvo XC90 is a flagship offering for the brand

The 2022 Volvo XC90 is a flagship offering for the company in India. The SUV sports a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back LED headlamps, a wide air dam, designer alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and vertical LED taillamps. Inside, the seven-seater cabin features ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, four-zone climate control, a Google-powered infotainment system, and multiple airbags.

Information It draws power from a 300hp, 2.0-liter, mild-hybrid setup

The facelifted XC90 is offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup churns out 300hp of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing How much do they cost?

Volvo has introduced the 2022 versions of the XC40 and XC90 in India. Both the SUVs are available in a single trim. The facelifted XC40 is offered at an introductory price of Rs. 43.2 lakh, and the cost is expected to go up to Rs. 45.9 lakh later this year. The updated XC90 will set you back by Rs. 94.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).