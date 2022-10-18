Auto

Cadillac CELESTIQ EV debuts with stunning looks and 483km range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 18, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Cadillac CELESTIQ's production will begin in December 2023 (Photo credit: Cadillac)

US luxury automaker Cadillac has finally revealed its CELESTIQ EV sedan. Its production will commence in December 2023. As for the highlights, the premium car bears a futuristic look and offers a luxurious cabin with a long list of tech-based features. It is backed by an electric powertrain and delivers an estimated range of 483km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CELESTIQ is based on General Motors' Ultium platform and serves as Cadillac's new flagship offering.

Its buying experience will be unique as Cadillac dealerships will connect the customers with a concierge as well as car designers, to get the vehicle tailor-made as per instructions.

The ultra-premium four-wheeler should be grabbed by those willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

Exteriors The car sports a cast aluminum grille and 23-inch wheels

The Cadillac CELESTIQ EV has a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, sleek headlights, and a large grille and front fender trim made of milled cast aluminum. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, buttons that open/close doors instead of handles, side steppers, and 23-inch forged aluminum wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and a full-width taillamp with L-shaped ends grace the rear.

Interiors The sedan gets a smart glass roof and 4 seats

Cadillac CELESTIQ has a 4-seater cabin with 3D-printed window switches, a 38-speaker AKG Studio Reference sound system, bucket seats, and a smart glass roof with four controllable zones. The sedan gets a 55.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the front, a center console-mounted 8.0-inch screen and 12.6-inch displays for the rear-seat occupants. Automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warning ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance It accelerates from 0-96km/h in 3.8 seconds

The Cadillac CELESTIQ packs two electric motors linked to a 111kWh battery pack. The setup delivers an estimated 600hp/868Nm and allows the vehicle to deliver a range of around 483km per charge. The car sprints from 0-96km/h in 3.8 seconds. Adaptive air springs, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, and Active Roll Control stabilizer bars ensure better handling on the roads.

Information Cadillac CELESTIQ: Pricing and availability

Each unit of the Cadillac CELESTIQ will be built as a custom commission and their prices will vary depending on the client's choice of specifications. The sedan will carry a starting price tag north of $300,000 (around Rs. 2.5 crore).