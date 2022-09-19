Auto

F1-inspired Delage D12 hybrid hypercar unveiled with open canopy options

Delage D12 is equipped with F1-derived contractive suspension units (Photo credit: Delage)

French carmaker Delage has taken the wraps off its D12 hybrid hypercar with two additional canopy options, namely the Speedster and the F1. To recall, the car was first showcased two years back with a fighter jet-like closed canopy and seating position, along with a Formula 1 car-inspired cockpit design. It is powered by an electrically-assisted V12 engine that churns out 1,100hp of power.

Founded in 1905, French luxury automaker Delage was known for creating some of the finest vehicles of the "Classic Era" (between 1930 and 1960).

The brand also has a rich history of racing, with several Le Mans and Formula 1 Grand Prix victories under its belt.

In 2020, the company showcased its street-legal hybrid hypercar, the D12, co-developed with Jacques Villeneuve.

Exteriors The hypercar has active aero elements, see-through nose design

The Delage D12 takes inspiration from a fighter jet and an F1 race car. It has a carbon fiber monocoque body with a frontal crash box design, see-through nose cover, options of either a closed canopy or two open-top windscreens, large air splitter, air scoops, and designer alloy wheels. An active aero wing, dual exhaust tips, and a diffuser grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 1,100hp, hybridized V12 engine

The D12 is powered by a 990hp, 7.6-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine linked to a 110hp electric motor. The setup generates 1,100hp maximum power and 1,076.5Nm peak torque in the GT version (1,010hp/884Nm in Club version). The mill is mated to an 8-speed, single-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car features an fighter jet-derived joystick-like steering wheel

Inside, the D12 has a two-seater cabin, with driver and passenger sitting in tandem, providing a centralized, fighter jet-like experience. The cabin is covered in premium Alcantara upholstery and features climate control, racing-type bucket seats, a joystick-like steering wheel, an adjustable pedal box, a Focal sound system, and three displays providing various telemetry. Passengers' safety is ensured by four-point racing harnesses, among other features.

Information Delage D12: Pricing

Only 30 units of the Delage D12 will be produced for the global car markets, with nine destined for the US. The hybrid hypercar is estimated to cost around €2 million (approximately Rs. 15.96 crore) excluding tax.