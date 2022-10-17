Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQB expected to arrive in December: Check features, design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 17, 2022, 07:46 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQB features a 64-color ambient lighting (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch the EQB in India in December. When launched, this will be the fourth all-electric offering from the brand this year. The electric SUV is currently available in the global market and is offered with three powertrain options. The automaker's prompt approach to EVs is a result of the sudden increase in demand on our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz is committed to complete electrification with its ever-expanding EQ range of vehicles. The brand plans to achieve carbon neutrality by as early as 2039.

The legendary German marque has also commenced local assembly of its all-electric offering in India at the company's Chakan facility in Pune, as a part of its growth plan.

The EQB will initially come via the CKD route.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts designer alloy wheels and connected LED taillights

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a lengthy muscular bonnet, a closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps with a neatly-integrated full-width LED DRL, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a diffuser grace the rear end.

Information It is available with three powertrain options

Globally, the EQB is offered with three all-electric powertrain options: a 188hp/385Nm electric motor linked to a 66.5kWh battery pack and two dual-motor setups (225hp/390Nm and 288hp/520Nm) paired with 70.7kWh battery pack. The SUV has a claimed range of up to 391km on single charge.

Interiors The SUV features 64-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the EQB has a luxurious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, 64-color ambient lighting, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Mercedes-Benz EQB: Pricing

The pricing and availability of the Mercedes-Benz EQB will be announced by the German brand at the launch event in India. For reference, the electric SUV starts at $54,500 (approximately Rs. 44.85 lakh) in the US. However, we expect a premium over the global pricing.