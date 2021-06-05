Renault announces discounts up to Rs. 1.10 lakh in India

Renault has introduced benefits of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh on some of its popular models in India, including the KWID, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. The deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate offers, as well as loyalty benefits. Here are more details.

Renault KWID: Price begins at Rs. 3.32 lakh

The Renault KWID is available with discounts of up to Rs. 62,000, including Rs. 20,000 loyalty bonus. It features a blacked-out grille and air dam, LED headlights, and roof rails. Inside the cabin, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen console and dual airbags. The hatchback is offered with two petrol engine options: a 999cc mill which makes 67hp/91Nm and a 799cc unit which delivers 53.3hp/72Nm.

Renault Triber: Price starts at Rs. 5.50 lakh

The Renault Triber is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 65,000, including Rs. 10,000 cash discount. It offers a muscular bonnet, a chrome grille, projector headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. There is a 7-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an adjustable steering wheel. The four-wheeler runs on a 1.0-liter petrol mill that is capable of producing 71hp/96Nm.

Renault Kiger: Price begins at Rs. 5.64 lakh

Renault is offering a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Kiger along with a 5-year/1 lakh kilometer extended warranty. It has silvered roof rails, a rear spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, and all-LED lights. The 5-seater cabin offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen and four airbags. The SUV is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 98.6hp/160Nm and a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that delivers 71hp/96Nm.

Renault Duster: Price starts at Rs. 9.86 lakh

Lastly, the Renault Duster is available with benefits worth up to Rs. 1.10 lakh. It houses a 3-slat chrome grille, chunky roof rails, silvered skid plates, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The cabin has five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. The car is available with a 1.3-liter turbocharged mill that churns out 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter unit that produces 104.5hp/142Nm.