Auto
2024 Jaguar F-PACE arrives with better looks, improved powertrains
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar has revealed the 2024 version of its F-PACE SUV. It is available in five trims: R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT, and SVR. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains.
Why does this story matter?
- The 2024 iteration of the Jaguar F-PACE offers better looks, more features, and improved powertrains in comparison to its predecessor.
- It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets and might also arrive in India.
- Notably, the F-PACE moniker is living on borrowed time, as the British brand will transition to an all-electric manufacturer from 2025 onward.
The car has LED headlights and 22-inch wheels
The 2024 Jaguar F-PACE sports a sculpted hood, a gloss black finish on the grille, window surrounds, and vents, and sleek LED headlights with dual L-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, and 19-22-inch wheels depending on the trim level. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end.
A Pivi Pro infotainment system is available inside
The 2024 Jaguar F-PACE has a luxurious cabin, featuring wireless charging, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Alexa voice control, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.
Multiple powertrain options are offered
The new Jaguar F-PACE is offered with a choice of 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, a 3.0-liter diesel, a supercharged petrol V8, and a PHEV powertrain. In the plug-in hybrid guise, an electric motor is linked to a 19.2-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 398hp/640Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds. An 8-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties.
2024 Jaguar F-PACE: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Jaguar F-PACE are yet to be disclosed. However, in the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at $53,675 (around Rs. 44.3 lakh).