2024 Jaguar F-PACE arrives with better looks, improved powertrains

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 15, 2022, 12:21 pm 2 min read

2024 Jaguar F-PACE is offered in five trims (Photo credit: Jaguar)

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar has revealed the 2024 version of its F-PACE SUV. It is available in five trims: R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT, and SVR. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains.

The 2024 iteration of the Jaguar F-PACE offers better looks, more features, and improved powertrains in comparison to its predecessor.

It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets and might also arrive in India.

Notably, the F-PACE moniker is living on borrowed time, as the British brand will transition to an all-electric manufacturer from 2025 onward.

The car has LED headlights and 22-inch wheels

The 2024 Jaguar F-PACE sports a sculpted hood, a gloss black finish on the grille, window surrounds, and vents, and sleek LED headlights with dual L-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, and 19-22-inch wheels depending on the trim level. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end.

A Pivi Pro infotainment system is available inside

The 2024 Jaguar F-PACE has a luxurious cabin, featuring wireless charging, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Alexa voice control, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Multiple powertrain options are offered

The new Jaguar F-PACE is offered with a choice of 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, a 3.0-liter diesel, a supercharged petrol V8, and a PHEV powertrain. In the plug-in hybrid guise, an electric motor is linked to a 19.2-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 398hp/640Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds. An 8-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties.

2024 Jaguar F-PACE: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Jaguar F-PACE are yet to be disclosed. However, in the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at $53,675 (around Rs. 44.3 lakh).