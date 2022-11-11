Auto

2023 Honda Accord revealed with new styling and hybrid powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 11, 2022, 10:14 am 2 min read

2023 Honda Accord is equipped with "Honda Sensing" suite of ADAS functions (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Accord. The sedan is expected to arrive in early 2023. The car follows the brand's new design philosophy seen on the CR-V and WR-V SUVs and is based on the Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) architecture. The four-wheeler is available with a new 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since its first appearance in 1976, the Accord has been one of the best-selling cars for Honda in the US market.

The sedan has spawned 11 generations since its debut and has been in the spotlight in the tuning community after it appeared in the Fast and Furious movie series.

The 2023 version showcases the brand's green credentials by using a hybrid powertrain.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts connected LED taillights and 19-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Honda Accord retains the overall silhouette from the outgoing model and flaunts a long and muscular hood, a large hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs. The sedan is flanked on the sides by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end gets connected LED taillights, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It is offered with two powertrain options

The 2023 Accord is backed by either a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, inline-four engine that churns out 192hp/260Nm or a 2.0-liter, inline 4-cylinder engine linked to a dual-motor setup that develops 204hp/335Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a CVT gearbox.

Interiors The dashboard features a mesh-type cover for the air vents

On the inside, the 2023 Accord has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard with piano-black trim, a mesh-type cover for the air vents, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-/12.3-inch infotainment panel with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Honda Accord: Pricing

The pricing and availability details for the 2023 Honda Accord are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese marque. We expect the sedan to start at around $28,000 (approximately Rs. 22.63 lakh) in the US market. It is expected to arrive in early 2023.