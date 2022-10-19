Auto

2022 TVS Raider 125 SmartXonnect debuts at Rs. 1 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 19, 2022, 07:41 pm 2 min read

2022 TVS Raider 125 SmartXonnect rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2022 iteration of the Raider 125 in India with a price tag of Rs. 99,990 (ex-showroom). Along with the updated motorcycle, the brand has also unveiled its metaverse platform called "TVS Motoverse." The premium commuter offering features a first-in-segment voice-assisted, full-color TFT instrument console with a Bluetooth-based SmartXonnect system. It is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Awarded the Indian Motorcycle Of The Year (IMOTY) title for the year 2022, the Raider 125 is essentially a performance-oriented commuter motorcycle from TVS Motor Company.

It was an instant hit with college kids and young professionals.

For 2022 update, the homegrown bikemaker has added an auto navigation assist function that directs to the nearest fuel station when the bike is low on fuel.

Design The motorcycle sports 17-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The 2022 TVS Raider 125 SmartXonnect features an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular 10-liter fuel tank with extensions, an LED headlight with integrated X-shaped DRLs, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a voice-assisted, full-color TFT instrument console with a Bluetooth-based SmartXonnect system for navigation, music, and call management. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

The 2022 Raider 125 SmartXonnect is backed by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The mill produces a maximum power of 11.2hp and a peak torque of 11.2Nm.

Safety It is equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, the Raider 125 SmartXonnect comes equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2022 TVS Raider 125 SmartXonnect: Pricing

In India, the 2022 TVS Raider 125 SmartXonnect starts at Rs. 99,990 (ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the brand's dealership.