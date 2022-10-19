Auto

'Made-in-India' Volvo XC40 Recharge rolls off the assembly line

'Made-in-India' Volvo XC40 Recharge rolls off the assembly line

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 19, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

Volvo XC40 Recharge is equipped with regenerative braking (Photo credit: Volvo)

The first 'Made-in-India' Volvo XC40 Recharge has rolled off the assembly line from the brand's Hoskote facility near Bengaluru. The top officials are calling it a historic landmark for the carmaker on our shores. To recall, the Swedish automaker had launched the all-electric SUV in July and the first batch of the vehicle was sold out within two hours after the bookings opened.

Context Why does this story matter?

Volvo, a pioneer of vehicular safety, is now focusing on developing all-new BEVs and PHEVs as it moves toward a sustainable future.

The XC40 Recharge is the brand's first all-electric SUV to reach India and it has been received warmly by critics and customers alike. It is the torch-bearer for the Swedish carmaker in the EV segment.

It rivals the Kia EV6.

Exteriors The EV flaunts signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs and designer wheels

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a sculpted clamshell hood, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a wide air dam, and a dual-tone paint scheme. The EV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer wheels. Vertically stacked LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It promises a range of up to 418km

The XC40 Recharge draws power from dual electric motors paired with a large 78kWh battery pack. The setup generates 408hp of maximum power and 660Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 418km on a single charge.

Interiors The SUV features a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

On the inside, the XC40 Recharge has a spacious five-seater cabin and features powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control with an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses a 600W, 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a vertically-stacked 9.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.

Information Volvo XC40 Recharge: Pricing

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will set you back by Rs. 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Swedish carmaker is offering the EV with an 8-year warranty for the battery pack. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.