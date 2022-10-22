Kyte Energy's Magnum Pro EV goes official at Rs. 81,000
Nashik-based Kyte Energy has taken the wraps off the Magnum Pro electric scooter in India with a sticker price of Rs. 80,999 (ex-showroom). The EV gets a youthful design and a dedicated mobile app that provides information such as trip history, GPS, vehicle security, and real-time vehicle status. The scooter is powered by a hub-mounted motor with a peak output of 2.4kW.
- With sustainable mobility solutions being the need of the hour, India has witnessed the launch of a slew of EV start-ups in recent years. Kyte Energy is one such EV maker headquartered in Nashik, Maharashtra.
- Founded in 2017, the brand is committed to providing eco-friendly riding solutions for consumers across the country at a relatively affordable price.
- The Magnum Pro is its third offering.
The Kyte Magnum Pro has an aggressive design language and flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a grab rail, and a large tail section with a triangular LED taillamp unit. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster with support for connectivity options via a dedicated app. It rides on black-accented steel wheels.
The Magnum Pro is offered with a hub-mounted electric motor with a peak output of 2.4kW. The motor is linked to two removable battery pack units. The EV has a claimed range of up to 160km on a single charge.
For the safety of the rider, Kyte Energy's Magnum Pro electric scooter is equipped with drum brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear end. The EV gets three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.
In India, the Magnum Pro electric scooter is the third offering from Kyte Energy. The high-speed EV will set you back by Rs. 80,999 (ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.