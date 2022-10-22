Auto

Kyte Energy's Magnum Pro EV goes official at Rs. 81,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 22, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Kyte Energy's Magnum Pro is equipped with combined braking system (CBS) (Photo credit: Kyte Energy)

Nashik-based Kyte Energy has taken the wraps off the Magnum Pro electric scooter in India with a sticker price of Rs. 80,999 (ex-showroom). The EV gets a youthful design and a dedicated mobile app that provides information such as trip history, GPS, vehicle security, and real-time vehicle status. The scooter is powered by a hub-mounted motor with a peak output of 2.4kW.

Context Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility solutions being the need of the hour, India has witnessed the launch of a slew of EV start-ups in recent years. Kyte Energy is one such EV maker headquartered in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Founded in 2017, the brand is committed to providing eco-friendly riding solutions for consumers across the country at a relatively affordable price.

The Magnum Pro is its third offering.

Design The scooter flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight and steel wheels

The Kyte Magnum Pro has an aggressive design language and flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a grab rail, and a large tail section with a triangular LED taillamp unit. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster with support for connectivity options via a dedicated app. It rides on black-accented steel wheels.

Information It is backed by a 2.4kW hub-mounted motor

The Magnum Pro is offered with a hub-mounted electric motor with a peak output of 2.4kW. The motor is linked to two removable battery pack units. The EV has a claimed range of up to 160km on a single charge.

Safety The EV is equipped with combined braking system (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, Kyte Energy's Magnum Pro electric scooter is equipped with drum brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear end. The EV gets three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.

Information Kyte Magnum Pro: Pricing

In India, the Magnum Pro electric scooter is the third offering from Kyte Energy. The high-speed EV will set you back by Rs. 80,999 (ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

