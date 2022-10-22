2024 GMC Sierra EV debuts with futuristic design, 643km range
US automaker GMC has unveiled the range-topping Denali Edition 1 of the 2024 Sierra EV in the US market with a starting price tag of $108,695 (approximately Rs. 90.11 lakh), which includes the $1,695 destination fee. The all-electric pick-up truck flaunts the brand's futuristic design language, has fast-charging capabilities, and features the four-wheel "crab walk" steering system first seen on the Hummer EV.
- GMC is a specialized truck and coach-making division of General Motors that is best known for its full-sized SUVs and pick-up trucks in the North American market.
- The 2024 Sierra EV is the brand's first-ever all-electric vehicle.
- The EV is available in an extended "Double Cab" avatar as of now and features a special "max power mode," which will deliver an estimated 754hp.
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV has a unibody construction and flaunts a long and muscular hood with a large front trunk or "Frunk" in EV lingo, cascading LED headlights with DRLs, a close-off grille, a wide air dam, and skid plates. The EV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a large flatbed grace the rear.
The 2024 Sierra EV is backed by a dual-motor layout linked to the brand's "Ultium" battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 754hp and a peak torque of 1,064Nm. The EV has a claimed range of 643km on a single charge.
On the inside, the 2024 Sierra EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery with contrast stitching, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a vertically-stacked infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
As for the pricing, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV retails with a sticker price tag of $108,695 (approximately Rs. 90.11 lakh), including the $1,695 destination fee, in the US market. The automaker has only launched the top-of-the-line Denali Edition 1 variant.