Auto

2024 GMC Sierra EV debuts with futuristic design, 643km range

2024 GMC Sierra EV debuts with futuristic design, 643km range

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 22, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

2024 GMC Sierra EV is equipped with the brand's

US automaker GMC has unveiled the range-topping Denali Edition 1 of the 2024 Sierra EV in the US market with a starting price tag of $108,695 (approximately Rs. 90.11 lakh), which includes the $1,695 destination fee. The all-electric pick-up truck flaunts the brand's futuristic design language, has fast-charging capabilities, and features the four-wheel "crab walk" steering system first seen on the Hummer EV.

Context Why does this story matter?

GMC is a specialized truck and coach-making division of General Motors that is best known for its full-sized SUVs and pick-up trucks in the North American market.

The 2024 Sierra EV is the brand's first-ever all-electric vehicle.

The EV is available in an extended "Double Cab" avatar as of now and features a special "max power mode," which will deliver an estimated 754hp.

Exteriors It flaunts a large flatbed and designer alloy wheels

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV has a unibody construction and flaunts a long and muscular hood with a large front trunk or "Frunk" in EV lingo, cascading LED headlights with DRLs, a close-off grille, a wide air dam, and skid plates. The EV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a large flatbed grace the rear.

Information It promises a range of up to 643km

The 2024 Sierra EV is backed by a dual-motor layout linked to the brand's "Ultium" battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 754hp and a peak torque of 1,064Nm. The EV has a claimed range of 643km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV gets a vertically-stacked infotainment panel and leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2024 Sierra EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery with contrast stitching, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a vertically-stacked infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2024 GMC Sierra EV: Pricing

As for the pricing, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV retails with a sticker price tag of $108,695 (approximately Rs. 90.11 lakh), including the $1,695 destination fee, in the US market. The automaker has only launched the top-of-the-line Denali Edition 1 variant.