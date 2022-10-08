Auto

Test drives for Tata Tiago EV to commence in December

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 08, 2022, 09:04 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago EV rolls on 14-inch 'Hyperstyle' alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is set to commence the test drives for the Tiago EV in India by late December. It is currently the most affordable all-electric car on our shores. The homegrown automaker will open order books for the electric hatchback on Monday (October 10), with deliveries slated to begin by January. The EV has a claimed range of 315km and also gets fast-charging capabilities.

Context Why does this story matter?

With electrification being the buzzword in the automotive industry, almost every automaker is jumping on the bandwagon with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Tata Motors is considered a pioneer of the electrification movement with the Nexon EV in India.

Tiago EV is the newest offering in the brand's portfolio and is marketed toward city dwellers for their daily commute.

Exteriors The hatchback sports projector headlights, blue-colored accents

Tata Tiago EV retains the overall design from its ICE-powered sibling and sports a sculpted bonnet, a closed-off black grille with an EV badge, projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and blue-colored accents. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by auto-folding ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end of the EV.

Information It delivers a claimed range of up to 315km

Tiago EV is available with two powertrain options: a 61hp/110Nm PMS electric motor linked to a 19.2kWh battery pack and a 74hp/114Nm motor paired with a 24kWh battery pack. While the former has a claimed range of 250km, the latter promises 315km on a charge.

Interiors The EV features premium leatherette upholstery, cooled glovebox

Inside, the Tiago EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with premium leatherette upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard with blue highlights, connected car features, a cooled glovebox, height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is taken care of by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Tata Tiago EV: Pricing

The Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh for the XE model and goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh for the top-of-the-line XZ+ Tech Lux variant (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Bookings for the hatchback will commence on October 10.