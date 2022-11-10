Auto

Kawasaki showcases Ninja and Z all-electric motorcycles: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 10, 2022, 06:49 pm 3 min read

Kawasaki Z EV and Ninja EV feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese marque Kawasaki has revealed its first-ever all-electric models in the Ninja and Z line-up, at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motor show. The brand had first showcased the Z EV concept at Intermot 2022 held in Cologne, Germany in October. The company plans to launch both motorcycles in various global markets by late 2023. The zero-emission bikes feature two removable battery packs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki has been quite late in the ever-expanding EV segment across the globe.

However, the company plans to achieve a fully-electrified portfolio, with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) by 2035 and become carbon neutral soon after.

The first products under the ambitious plan are the Z EV and Ninja EV, which are slated to arrive by 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Bike #1 Kawasaki Z EV: An electric streetfighter

The Kawasaki Z EV follows the "Sugomi" design philosophy seen on its ICE counterparts. It sits on a tubular trellis frame and flaunts a muscular tank-like structure, an angular LED headlamp, a tiny black wind deflector, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on designer alloy wheels.

Bike #2 Kawasaki Ninja EV: Streamlined electric supersport

The Kawasaki Ninja EV bears resemblance to the Ninja 400 and Ninja ZX-25R. The supersport has an aggressive design with full fairing and features a trellis frame, a sculpted tank-like panel, dual pod LED headlight, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, a clip-on handlebar, and tapered tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The bike houses a digital instrument cluster and rolls on alloy wheels.

Information Both motorcycles are powered by an 11kW electric motor

The Kawasaki Z EV and Ninja EV are powered by the same 11kW electric motor linked to two removable battery packs with a total capacity of up to 3kWh. The riding range and charging times are not yet disclosed by the Japanese bikemaker.

Safety Both EVs are equipped with a regenerative braking system

For the safety of the rider, both the Z EV and Ninja EV are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a regenerative braking system for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Kawasaki Z EV and Ninja EV: Pricing

As of now, the pricing and availability details for the Z EV and Ninja EV are very much a mystery. When launched, we can expect both all-electric motorcycles to be priced at around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.