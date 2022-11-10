Auto

2023 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT+ breaks cover: Check features

Nov 10, 2022

2023 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT+ is equipped with LED cornering lights (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese bikemaker Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the TRACER 9 GT+ model at EICMA 2022 motor show in Milan, Italy. The updated motorcycle now features a segment-first radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and an industry-first "Unified Braking" system with features such as collision avoidance and brake force distribution. The ADV draws power from an 890cc, inline-triple engine.

Yamaha has always been a force to reckon with in racing events such as the Motorcross World Championship and Dakar rally, with multiple victories and championships under its belt.

The TRACER 9 GT is essentially a sport touring model based on the MT-09, with off-roading capabilities derived from the WR450F Rally motorcycle.

The brand has now added additional safety features to attract more buyers.

Design The ADV flaunts knuckle guards and an 18-liter fuel tank

The 2023 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT+ has a typical ADV silhouette and flaunts a muscular 18-liter fuel tank with extensions, dual LED headlights with LED cornering lights, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar with knuckle guards, split-type seats, side-mounted bags, underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs twin 3.5-inch displays with connectivity options and rides on lightweight aluminum alloy wheels.

Information It is powered by an 890cc, inline-triple engine

The 2023 TRACER 9 GT+ is backed by an 890cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 12-valve, inline-triple engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 117.4hp and 93Nm of peak torque.

Safety It features radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control and Unified Braking system

For rider safety, the 2023 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT+ comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control with 6-Axis IMU, radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and a "Unified Braking" system with collision avoidance. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by semi-active KYB inverted forks on the front and a KYB mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information 2023 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT+: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Yamaha TRACER 9 GT+ are yet to be disclosed. We expect the ADV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which retails at £12,700 (approximately Rs. 11.8 lakh) in the UK.