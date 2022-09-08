Auto

TVS unveils updated Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 motorcycles

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 08, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has revealed the facelifted versions of the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 in India. The former starts at Rs. 1.17 lakh, while the latter carries a price tag of Rs. 1.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both motorcycles have received minor cosmetic tweaks and feature an updated instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. They remain mechanically identical to the outgoing models.

Context Why does this story matter?

Founded in the early 1980s, TVS Motor Company has a rich history of promoting motorcycle racing in India.

The homegrown bikemaker introduced the 'Apache RTR' series in 2006, with the Apache RTR 180 being the first made-in-India model to offer ABS in 2011.

The facelifted motorcycles will likely increase the sales of the brand by attracting potential buyers looking for a sub-200cc offering.

Bike #1 TVS Apache RTR 160: Price starts at Rs. 1.17 lakh

The Apache RTR 160 is offered in three trim levels: Drum, Disc, and Disc with connectivity. The motorcycle sits on a double-cradle frame and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a new LED headlamp unit, a sleek LED taillight setup, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and riding modes. It has disc/drum brakes, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

Information It draws power from a 15hp, 159cc engine

The Apache RTR 160 is backed by a 159cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops a maximum power of 15.3hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #2 TVS Apache RTR 180: Costs Rs. 1.31 lakh

The Apache RTR 180 (facelift) carries a premium of around Rs. 10,000. The bike gets a double-cradle frame and sports a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, all-LED lighting, an upswept exhaust, a clip-on handlebar, split-type grab rails, alloy wheels, an updated instrument cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, and riding modes. It has disc brakes along with ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

Information It is available with a potent 177cc, single-cylinder engine

The Apache RTR 180 is powered by a 177.4cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The mill churns out 16.5bhp of maximum power and 15.5Nm of peak torque.