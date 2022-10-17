Auto

Electric Brands' Evetta EV showcased as cute-looking pizza delivery vehicle

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 17, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The Evetta gets a 16.2kWh battery pack (Photo credit: Electric Brands)

German automaker Electric Brands has showcased a cute-looking all-electric commercial vehicle called the Evetta at the International Mobility Show. The microcar takes inspiration from the Microlino EV and "Guido" from the Pixar movie Cars. The EV gets a dedicated cargo area and can be configured in various forms, such as a pizza delivery vehicle. It delivers a claimed range of up to 234km.

Electric mobility has been a top priority in recent years, especially as a last-mile transportation solution.

With an increase in delivery services, especially after the pandemic lockdown period, the demand for compact and reliable EVs has skyrocketed.

Germany's Electric Brands seems to have a solution in the form of the Evetta microcar. The brand plans to commence deliveries by the summer of 2023.

The Evetta by Electric Brands has an unusual design. It flaunts a front-opening door with a steering wheel and other controls mounted on it, a large windscreen with a single wiper unit, circular headlights mounted above the front wheel arches, round ORVMs, steel wheels with full-size covers, and tiny circular taillights. It has a dedicated cargo area that can be configured as per requirement.

The Evetta draws power from an electric motor linked to a 16.2kWh battery pack. The power figures have not been disclosed by the brand. The EV has a claimed range of up to 234km on a single charge.

The interiors of the Evetta have not been revealed yet. However, we expect the EV to get a two-seater cabin with a single bench-type seat, a minimalist dashboard design, an electric steering wheel mounted on the door, and a circular digital instrument cluster. It should likely feature a drive-by-wire system, and the safety of the passengers will be ensured by pre-tensioned seatbelts, among others.

German automaker Electric Brands has started taking pre-orders for the Evetta micro-EV. It carries a price tag of €19,540 (approximately Rs. 15.65 lakh) in Europe. Deliveries are scheduled to commence by the summer of 2023.