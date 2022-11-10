Auto

2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema debuts as lightweight supersport motorcycle

2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema debuts as lightweight supersport motorcycle

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 10, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema gets a SC-Project exhaust (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Italian bikemaker Aprilia has revealed a new Extrema model for the RS 660 at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motor show. It features aluminum and carbon fiber parts for weight reduction over the standard variant. The supersport retains the aggressive design philosophy and is equipped with a host of electronic rider aids. It is powered by the same 101hp, 659cc, parallel-twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The RS 660 is a mid-tier supersport offering from Aprilia. The motorcycle has been touted as one of the most track-focused offerings in the sub-800cc category, ever since its debut in 2021.

The Italian marque also has multiple victories in motorsport events such as MotoAmerica Twins Cup under its belt with the RS 660.

The Extrema model takes inspiration from the brand's racing lineage.

Design The motorcycle sports semi-faired body panels and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema features an aggressive design and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, semi-faired body panels, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, dual LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a rider-only saddle, an SC-Project exhaust, and a slim tail section with an LED taillight. It packs a full-color TFT instrument console with connectivity options. The supersport rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 659cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema remains mechanically unaltered. The supersport is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 101hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, wheelie control, and riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema: Pricing

As for the pricing and availability of the 2023 Aprilia RS 660 Extrema, the details are yet to be disclosed by the Italian bikemaker. We expect the supersport to carry a premium over the standard model, which retails at Rs. 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.