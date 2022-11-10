Auto

2023 Honda CMX1100T Rebel breaks cover with touring-focused accessories

2023 Honda CMX1100T Rebel breaks cover with touring-focused accessories

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 10, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

2023 Honda CMX1100T Rebel flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2023 CMX1100T Rebel model for the global markets at the ongoing EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. The bike is now equipped with touring-focused accessories from the factory. Aside from the cowl and hard panniers, the cruiser motorcycle remains largely unchanged from the outgoing model. The liter-class two-wheeler is powered by a 1,084cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 CMX1100T is a touring model based on the minimalist Honda Rebel 1100 cruiser. It retains the styling from the standard model but adds a few elements to enhance the overall design and functional aspects of the motorcycle.

The standard variant was received warmly by both critics and customers.

However, Honda is now planning to capture a wider market with factory-fitted touring accessories.

Design The cruiser flaunts a floating-type cowl and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Honda CMX1100T Rebel sits on a diamond-type chassis and flaunts a teardrop-shaped 13.6-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with integrated DRL, a floating-type cowl, a wide handlebar, a split-type seat, a blacked-out side-mounted exhaust, rounded fender, and a circular LED taillamp. The cruiser packs a round negative-LCD digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch (front) and 16-inch (rear) alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 86hp, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Honda CMX1100T Rebel draws power from a 1,084cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 86hp of maximum power and 98Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT gearbox.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 Honda CMX1100T Rebel is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm cartridge-type telescopic forks on the front and dual piggyback-type shock absorber units on the rear end.

Information 2023 Honda CMX1100T Rebel: Pricing

Honda is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the 2023 CMX1100T Rebel. The cruiser will be offered with Street and Tour accessory packs. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched in India.