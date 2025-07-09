Video: MNS workers vandalize toll plaza, alleging missing facilities  

#MNS goons vandalise Tondgaon toll plaza located on the Akola-Nanded highway in #Maharashtra on Wednesday, as a protest against toll charges being imposed on a road stretch that is still under construction. pic.twitter.com/nIu6iX9yvJ

Road concerns

Toll collection started despite road not being completed

The MNS workers alleged that toll collection had started despite the road to Kanergaon being incomplete. They also complained about the absence of basic facilities at the plaza. "The reason for the vandalism is that there are no facilities here which we have repeatedly demanded through memorandums," MNS district president Raju Patil Kidse said.