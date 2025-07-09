Video: MNS workers vandalize toll plaza, alleging missing facilities
What's the story
Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vandalized the Tondgaon toll plaza in Washim district, Maharashtra. The incident was led by MNS Vahan Sena district chief Gajanan Vairagade and city president Umesh Tolmare. Protesters were seen smashing glass panes and damaging booths with rods in videos that have since gone viral.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
#MNS goons vandalise Tondgaon toll plaza located on the Akola-Nanded highway in #Maharashtra on Wednesday, as a protest against toll charges being imposed on a road stretch that is still under construction. pic.twitter.com/nIu6iX9yvJ— Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) July 9, 2025
Road concerns
Toll collection started despite road not being completed
The MNS workers alleged that toll collection had started despite the road to Kanergaon being incomplete. They also complained about the absence of basic facilities at the plaza. "The reason for the vandalism is that there are no facilities here which we have repeatedly demanded through memorandums," MNS district president Raju Patil Kidse said.
Protest history
'Toll collection illegal under current circumstances'
Kidse said they had submitted several memorandums to authorities requesting an end to toll collection until the issues were resolved. He called the toll collection "illegal" under current circumstances. Earlier this month, MNS staffers ransacked investor Sushil Kedia's Worli office. The attack occurred after Kedia posted a comment on social media expressing reluctance to learn Marathi, along with a remark directed at MNS president Raj Thackeray.