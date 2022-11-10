Toyota Glanza E-CNG launched at Rs. 8.43 lakh: Check features
Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the CNG-powered Glanza in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback happens to be the first Toyota model to get a factory-fitted CNG kit on our shores. It is offered in two trims: S and G. The car is powered by the same 1.2-liter, K-series engine but in a retuned avatar.
- With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India, many automakers are opting to switch to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) or alternate fuel options such as CNG.
- Toyota has chosen the CNG-petrol setup as a mass-market green alternative since electrification and hybridization are overall costly affairs.
- The Glanza is the first vehicle in the CNG-powered line-up for the brand.
The Toyota Glanza E-CNG retains the overall silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Split-type LED taillights and a roof-mounted antenna are available at the rear end.
The Toyota Glanza E-CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series engine in a bi-fuel configuration. The mill generates 76.4hp of power and 98.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
On the inside, the Toyota Glanza E-CNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.
In India, the Toyota Glanza E-CNG will set you back by Rs. 8.43 lakh for the S trim level and Rs. 9.46 lakh for the G variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Both CNG-powered models demand a premium of Rs. 95,000 over the petrol-powered versions.