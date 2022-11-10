Auto

Toyota Glanza E-CNG launched at Rs. 8.43 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 10, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

Toyota Glanza E-CNG rolls on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the CNG-powered Glanza in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback happens to be the first Toyota model to get a factory-fitted CNG kit on our shores. It is offered in two trims: S and G. The car is powered by the same 1.2-liter, K-series engine but in a retuned avatar.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the rising cost of petrol and diesel in India, many automakers are opting to switch to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) or alternate fuel options such as CNG.

Toyota has chosen the CNG-petrol setup as a mass-market green alternative since electrification and hybridization are overall costly affairs.

The Glanza is the first vehicle in the CNG-powered line-up for the brand.

Exteriors The hatchback sports split-type LED taillights and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Toyota Glanza E-CNG retains the overall silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Split-type LED taillights and a roof-mounted antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a retuned 1.2-liter, K-series engine

The Toyota Glanza E-CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series engine in a bi-fuel configuration. The mill generates 76.4hp of power and 98.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors It features a head-up display and a dual-tone dashboard

On the inside, the Toyota Glanza E-CNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, keyless entry, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Toyota Glanza E-CNG: Pricing

In India, the Toyota Glanza E-CNG will set you back by Rs. 8.43 lakh for the S trim level and Rs. 9.46 lakh for the G variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Both CNG-powered models demand a premium of Rs. 95,000 over the petrol-powered versions.

