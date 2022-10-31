Auto

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6's CNG variants to be launched soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 31, 2022, 03:29 pm 2 min read

There will be no automatic transmission options (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will introduce the CNG versions of its Baleno premium hatchback and XL6 MPV in India soon. The CNG-powered Baleno will be available in Delta and Zeta MT variants, while the XL6 will get a CNG powertrain only with the Zeta trim level. The duo will get factory-fitted S-CNG equipment but will miss out on automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki offers the largest CNG portfolio in India, comprising nine models. They include the Swift, WagonR, Ertiga, Celerio, Eeco, Dzire, Alto 800, Alto K10, and S-Presso.

With rising fuel costs and a growing inclination toward lowering vehicular emissions, CNG cars are becoming a popular choice in India.

The CNG-powered Baleno and XL6 will rival the Toyota Glanza CNG and Kia Carens CNG, respectively.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG will have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs, a wide air vent, LED taillamps, and a rear spoiler. Meanwhile, the XL6 CNG MPV shall flaunt a chromed grille, a silvered skid plate, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and LED taillights. It will also ply on 16-inch alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG will run on a 1.2-liter K-series engine that will generate 76hp/113Nm. Meanwhile, the XL6 CNG will be backed by a 1.5-liter, DualJet, K15C engine that will make 87hp/121.5Nm. Transmission duties on both cars will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG will have spacious cabins with auto climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They will house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors will ensure the safety of the passengers.

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta CNG and Zeta CNG might cost around Rs. 7.2 lakh and Rs. 9.12 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the XL6 Zeta CNG might sport a price figure of around Rs. 12.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).