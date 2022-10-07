Auto

Toyota completes safety check of bZ4X; deliveries to commence soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 07, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Toyota bZ4X is based on the brand's e-TNGA platform (Photo credit: Toyota)

The deliveries of Toyota's bZ4X EV are set to commence soon. The brand had to recall 2,700 units in June this year, due to the risk of wheels becoming loose on its first-ever EV. The issue has been thoroughly investigated by the Japanese marque and a report with the set of measures to fix the issue will be submitted to Japan's transport ministry.

Context Why does this story matter?

The bZ4X is Toyota's first all-electric vehicle. The brand was the last of the top three automakers to jump on the electrification bandwagon.

The worldwide sales of the crossover EV commenced in April this year.

However, the Japanese marque had to halt the deliveries in June after a report suggested the possibility that wheels could come loose on a batch of 2,700 units.

Exteriors The crossover flaunts a sleek black grille and designer wheels

The Toyota bZ4X is underpinned by the brand's e-TNGA platform and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek closed-off black grille, swept-back LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the crossover EV is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer wheels. Connected LED taillight and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It promises a range of up to 560km

The bZ4X is powered by either a single motor (201hp/265Nm) or a dual motor configuration (215hp/336Nm) linked to a water-cooled 71.4kWh battery pack. The setup promises to deliver a range of up to 560km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV features a textured dashboard and premium upholstery

On the inside, the bZ4X has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist and textured dashboard, premium upholstery multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Toyota bZ4X: Pricing

In the US market, the Toyota bZ4X will set you back by $42,000 (approximately Rs. 34.27 lakh) for the base XLE variant and $46,700 (roughly Rs. 38.11 lakh) for the range-topping Limited model.

